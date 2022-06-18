Taiwan badminton star Tai Tzu-ying recovers to reach Indonesia Open finals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — World badminton No.2 Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) recovered to defeat Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) Saturday (June 18) and win herself a place in Sunday’s finals of the Indonesia Open.

In the finals of the women’s singles Sunday (June 19), Tai will face another player from China, Wang Zhiyi (王祉怡), who defeated her compatriot He Bingjiao (何冰嬌) Saturday, CNA reported.

Tai got off to a shaky start against Chen, running 2-14 behind before losing her first set 10-21. Her form improved considerably during the second set, where the two champions exchanged the leadership position seven times, with Tai ending victorious with 26-24.

The Taiwanese ace confirmed her hegemony during the third set, leading all the way to finish with 21-12. During 20 previous encounters with Chen, Tai won 16 times, including at the Thai Open last month.

The purse at the Super 1000 Indonesia Open totaled US$1.2 million (NT$35.71 million), with the next tournament the Malaysia Open from June 28 to July 3.

