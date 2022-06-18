Taiwan to launch Ministry of Digital Development in August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The long-awaited Ministry of Digital Development will open its doors in August, while its Cybersecurity Institute should launch in December, reports said Saturday (June 18).

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) mentioned the project in the inaugural speech for her second term of office in May 2020, with the Legislative Yuan approving the plan in December 2021.

The new ministry will include a digital production agency and a cybersecurity agency, with the Cybersecurity Institute to be set up by the end of the year, CNA reported. In the early stages, the ministry will work out of two different office locations in central Taipei.

A decision as to who will lead the new ministry is yet to be announced, but media reports most frequently mention Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳). She has been managing digital issues and was deeply involved with preparatory work for the ministry.