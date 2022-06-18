“Talk show” presents humorous take on defense ministry think tank

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In collaboration with comedian Huang Yi-hao (黃逸豪), the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) has presented a “talk show” that seeks to familiarize the public with its work.

Screened Tuesday (June 14) on the INDSR’s YouTube channel, the video introduces INDSR, the Ministry of National Defense’s think tank, through a talk show, providing a humorous take on the everyday workings of the institution.

“National defense and security are about being serious and protecting the country, while talk shows are about being funny and making jokes. How can fun and seriousness be combined?” wrote the INDSR in a Facebook post introducing the video.

As the talk show host, Huang also interviews INDSR Chair Huoh Shoou-yeh (霍守業), a four-star general and a strategic advisor to the Office of the President, who served as a vice defense minister and commander of the Army Command Headquarters.

The video also features international experts such as American Institute in Taiwan Director Sandra Oudkirk, Hoover Institution research fellow Kharis Templeman, Waseda Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies special fellow Kato Yoichi, Newsweek contributing editor John Feng (馮加恩), Institut Montaigne Asia Program Director Mathieu Duchatel, European Values Center for Security Policy Director Jakub Janda, and former U.S. National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster. The “guests” discuss the importance of the INDSR’s work as well as Taiwan’s role in international security.