TOKYO (AP) — Japan has beaten Uruguay 34-15 in the first test at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.

___

Japan 34 (Takeshi Hino 2, Koga Nezuka, Tevita Tatafu, Kosuke Horikoshi tries; Yu Tamura 3 conversions, penalty), Uruguay 15 (Diego Magno, Manuel Ardao tries; Felipe Etcheverry conversion, penalty). HT: 15-3