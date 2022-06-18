Taiwanese Lego designer hits commercial jackpot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Music-inspired brickwork by Taiwanese Lego fan Chi Hsin-wei (戚心偉), aka LEGO7, is set for mass production by The Lego Group on July 1.

UDN reported the company announced the release of graphic designer Chi’s work, titled “Jazz Quartet,” after garnering over 10,000 votes within 50 days in the LEGO Ideas competition. The design features a female pianist, a double bassist, and a drummer, and vividly expresses the musical form developed by African-Americans.

According to Chi’s interview with Lego, he spent one month on the project and his interest in Lego traces back to when he bought his daughter her first set. “Lego creation allows me to relax, focus on things, and get peace of mind,” the 43-year-old illustrator said.

Chi noted that with the help of Lego’s two designers, Justin Ramsden and Ollie Gregory, they altered the original model by making the piano player into a woman. He added he was pleased with the final outcome because it was his intention to put a female musician in the band, but he was short of time and parts.

Chi used 1,606 bricks, along with plenty of joint parts to express the flowing movements of the musicians. The product will debut in July at Far Eastern Department Stores in Taipei Xinyi A13, Banciao, and Taichung.

View more of Chi's interesting works on Flickr.