Taipei Metro to allow more bicycle, large pet stroller access

Passengers with these items may take MRT at night on weekdays starting Monday

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/18 16:09
Taipei Metro announces additional hours for traveling with bicycles, large pet strollers. (Taipei Metro photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting Monday (June 20), Taipei Metro passengers will be able to travel on trains with bicycles or large pet strollers between 10 p.m. and closing time, in addition to the originally designated hours during the day.

Taipei Metro made the announcement on Friday (June 17), saying that in future passengers will be able to take bikes or large pet strollers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., between 10 p.m. and closing time during weekdays, and at any time during weekends. They must purchase a one-way traveler-with-bicycle or traveler-with-pet-stroller ticket that costs NT$80 (US$2.69) and use the first or last carriage.

Additionally, those with bicycles may not enter certain stations, which include those on the Brown, Circular lines, plus Tamsui, Zhongshan, Taipei Main, Zhongxiao Xinsheng, Zhongxiao Fuxing, Nanjing Fuxing, and Daan stations. Those with large pet strollers may not enter stations on the Brown, Circular lines, and Taipei Main, Zhongxiao Xinsheng, Zhongxiao Fuxing, Nanjing Fuxing, and Daan stations.

Foldable bicycles that measure less than 165 centimeters on their longest side and less than 220 cm in terms of the sum of its length, width, and height, as well as medium or small pet strollers with length, width, and height sum measuring less than 175 cm, are viewed as regular luggage and are not subject to the above limitations.
