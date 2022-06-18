Most Taiwan transit travelers flying between North America and Southeast Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Since Taiwan reopened its airports to international transit passengers on Wednesday (June 15), most users have been people traveling between North America and Southeast Asia, reports said Saturday (June 18).

At the beginning of the week, Taiwan loosened several restrictions, including a shortening of the “7+7” seven days of quarantine followed by seven days of self-health monitoring to a “3+4” formula for all arriving passengers. In addition, the country also allowed passengers to transit at the country’s international airports again.

On June 15, only four travelers made use of the new transit rules, while the following day, only one passenger changed flights at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, CNA reported. The number surged to 194 on Friday (June 17), with 87 listed for Saturday.

The vast majority of transit passengers at Taoyuan were traveling between the United States or Canada and Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and Hong Kong, according to the Taiwan International Airport Corporation (TIAC).

Terminal One had one designated waiting lounge for transit passengers and Terminal Two had three. If travelers have less than an hour between flights, a member of staff can escort them directly from one gate to another, TIAC said.

The authorities pointed out that travelers who wanted to transit in Taiwan still needed to provide proof of a negative PCR test result from within two days before boarding the flight to Taoyuan.