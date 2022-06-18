Taiwan reports 53,643 local COVID cases, 181 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 53,643 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (June 18), as well as 64 imported cases and 181 deaths, taking the total death tally to more than 5,000, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The highest single-day number of local cases since the beginning of the pandemic was the 94,808 infections reported on May 27, while a record number of 213 deaths were confirmed on June 10. CECC officials have predicted the number of daily local transmissions could fall below 50,000 next week.

Saturday's new local cases included 25,098 males and 28,514 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. Taichung City reported the highest number of local infections, 7,983, followed by Kaohsiung City with 7,579 cases, and New Taipei City with 6,398.

The 181 new deaths were 102 male and 79 female local cases aged between 20 and 99, with 164 suffering from chronic diseases and 127 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 4 and June 15, and passed away between May 26 and June 15.

The 64 new imported cases included 38 males and 26 females, aged from under 10 to 69. They arrived in Taiwan on June 16 and June 17.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 3,244,453, including 3,230,651 domestic cases and 13,748 imported ones. The 5,049 fatalities from the pandemic included 5,034 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 1,474 deaths and Taipei City 803.