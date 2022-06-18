Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocks east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred in Taitung at 10:57 a.m. on Saturday (June 18), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter was 57.1 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 16.8 km, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Taitung and Hualien counties, and a 1 in Kaohsiung City and Nantou, Chiayi, and Yunlin counties.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.

ETtoday cited CWB's Seismological Center head Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) as saying that this was yet another aftershock from the March 23 earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.6. Since March 23, 110 aftershocks measuring above 3.5 in magnitude have been recorded.

Chen said the aftershocks will continue for a while with increasing intervals and smaller magnitudes.