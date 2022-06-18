Brazil police: Remains found those of British journalist

Recovered human remains are seen in a police vehicle after being found during a search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance rep... Recovered human remains are seen in a police vehicle after being found during a search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Britain, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A federal police investigator said a suspect confessed to fatally shooting Pereira and Phillips in a remote part of the Amazon and took officers to where the bodies were buried. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)