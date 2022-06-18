Adobe, Devon Energy fall; Moderna, Seagen rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Adobe Inc., down $4.29 to $360.79.
The maker of Photoshop and Illustrator software trimmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.
United States Steel Corp., up 31 cents to $19.89.
The steel maker gave investors an encouraging update on its second-quarter earnings.
Roku Inc., up $3.84 to $82.42.
The video streaming company entered an e-commerce shopping deal with retail giant Walmart.
Bausch Health Companies Inc., up 8 cents to $7.36.
The Quebec-based maker of Bausch + Lomb contact lenses suspended plans for an IPO of its Solta Medical business.
Seagen Inc., up $18.67 to $165.45.
Merck is reportedly considering buying the biotechnology company.
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., down $2.36 to $62.51.
CEO Vince McMahon is stepping down from the professional wrestling promotor amid a probe into possible misconduct.
Devon Energy Corp., down $5.25 to $58.02.
Energy companies slipped along with falling oil prices.
Moderna Inc., up $6.95 to $128.03.
The vaccine maker gained ground after U.S. regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers.