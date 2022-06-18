NFL to host general manager forum, QB coaching summit

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame will hold its second annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and fifth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit next week.

The three-day event begins Tuesday with programs in the league’s Los Angeles office and virtually.

“The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and a steadfast commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce,” said Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations.

“With the in-person engagement participants will be exposed to the experienced coach and seasoned football personnel. They will have the opportunity to gain insight from these leaders in the football community.”

Front office personnel and coaches around the league have an opportunity to experience professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club executives.

The GM Forum will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners and front office personnel including: Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior director of football research Jacqueline Davidson; Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder James “Shack” Harris; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch; Dallas Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay and Newsome, executive vice president of the Baltimore Ravens.

“We want to continue to create opportunities for some of the best and brightest football minds around the country to display their knowledge to NFL club leadership and media,” Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder Doug Williams said. “There are many quality diverse coaching candidates and front office executives that deserve to be considered for open positions in the league.”

The two-day QB Coaching Summit will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners, current and former coaches, and front office personnel including: Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady; Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton; Pittsburgh Steelers President and NFL Workplace Diversity Committee Chair Art Rooney II and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

The purpose of the programming is to provide a platform to help prepare, educate, and identify quality minority candidates across the league.

