WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Chicago
|9
|4
|.692
|1
|Washington
|10
|7
|.588
|2
|Atlanta
|7
|7
|.500
|3½
|New York
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Indiana
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Seattle
|9
|5
|.643
|3
|Dallas
|6
|8
|.429
|6
|Phoenix
|6
|9
|.400
|6½
|Los Angeles
|5
|8
|.385
|6½
|Minnesota
|3
|12
|.200
|9½
___
New York 77, Washington 65
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Seattle at New York, 12 p.m.
Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled.