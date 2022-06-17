Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/17 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 11 4 .733
Chicago 9 4 .692 1
Washington 10 7 .588 2
Atlanta 7 7 .500
New York 6 9 .400 5
Indiana 4 13 .235 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 12 2 .857
Seattle 9 5 .643 3
Dallas 6 8 .429 6
Phoenix 6 9 .400
Los Angeles 5 8 .385
Minnesota 3 12 .200

___

Thursday's Games

New York 77, Washington 65

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at New York, 12 p.m.

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Updated : 2022-06-18 00:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan airfares to Europe, US, Asia skyrocket by as much as 162%
Taiwan airfares to Europe, US, Asia skyrocket by as much as 162%