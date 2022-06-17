Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/17 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 47 16 .746 _ _ 9-1 W-7 29-7 18-9
Toronto 37 26 .587 10 _ 6-4 L-1 20-12 17-14
Tampa Bay 35 28 .556 12 _ 4-6 L-3 21-13 14-15
Boston 34 30 .531 13½ ½ 7-3 L-1 15-15 19-15
Baltimore 28 37 .431 20 7 5-5 W-1 15-15 13-22
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 37 28 .569 _ _ 6-4 W-1 20-14 17-14
Cleveland 32 27 .542 2 _ 8-2 W-4 16-10 16-17
Chicago 30 31 .492 5 3 6-4 W-3 13-17 17-14
Detroit 24 39 .381 12 10 3-7 L-5 16-21 8-18
Kansas City 21 41 .339 14½ 12½ 4-6 W-1 12-21 9-20
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 39 24 .619 _ _ 5-5 W-2 16-10 23-14
Texas 30 33 .476 9 4 5-5 W-1 14-18 16-15
Los Angeles 30 35 .462 10 5 3-7 W-1 17-18 13-17
Seattle 28 36 .438 11½ 4-6 L-2 14-15 14-21
Oakland 22 43 .338 18 13 2-8 W-1 7-23 15-20

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 42 23 .646 _ _ 6-4 W-1 21-9 21-14
Atlanta 37 27 .578 _ 10-0 W-14 20-14 17-13
Philadelphia 33 31 .516 3 8-2 W-2 19-17 14-14
Miami 28 33 .459 12 6-4 L-1 15-14 13-19
Washington 23 43 .348 19½ 14 2-8 L-5 11-23 12-20
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 37 28 .569 _ _ 5-5 L-1 21-13 16-15
Milwaukee 35 30 .538 2 2-8 L-1 15-12 20-18
Pittsburgh 25 37 .403 10½ 10 1-9 W-1 13-17 12-20
Chicago 23 40 .365 13 12½ 0-10 L-10 11-24 12-16
Cincinnati 23 40 .365 13 12½ 5-5 L-1 12-17 11-23
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 41 24 .631 _ _ 8-2 W-4 17-13 24-11
Los Angeles 39 23 .629 ½ _ 4-6 W-2 19-10 20-13
San Francisco 35 27 .565 _ 7-3 L-1 19-14 16-13
Arizona 30 35 .462 11 4-6 W-1 15-18 15-17
Colorado 27 37 .422 13½ 9 4-6 L-3 16-19 11-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Oakland 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 2

Baltimore 10, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 3, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 1

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-1) at Toronto (Manoah 8-1), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-8) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-3) at Houston (Verlander 8-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 2-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Hearn 4-4) at Detroit (García 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Cleveland 4, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 10, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 4

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Wright 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 4:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-06-18 00:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan airfares to Europe, US, Asia skyrocket by as much as 162%
Taiwan airfares to Europe, US, Asia skyrocket by as much as 162%