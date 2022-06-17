Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/17 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 16 .746 _
Toronto 37 26 .587 10
Tampa Bay 35 28 .556 12
Boston 34 30 .531 13½
Baltimore 28 37 .431 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 37 28 .569 _
Cleveland 32 27 .542 2
Chicago 30 31 .492 5
Detroit 24 39 .381 12
Kansas City 21 41 .339 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 39 24 .619 _
Texas 30 33 .476 9
Los Angeles 30 35 .462 10
Seattle 28 36 .438 11½
Oakland 22 43 .338 18

___

Thursday's Games

Oakland 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 2

Baltimore 10, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 3, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 1

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-1) at Toronto (Manoah 8-1), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-8) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-3) at Houston (Verlander 8-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 2-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Hearn 4-4) at Detroit (García 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

Updated : 2022-06-18 00:02 GMT+08:00

