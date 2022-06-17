All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|23
|.646
|_
|Atlanta
|37
|27
|.578
|4½
|Philadelphia
|33
|31
|.516
|8½
|Miami
|28
|33
|.459
|12
|Washington
|23
|43
|.348
|19½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|37
|28
|.569
|_
|Milwaukee
|35
|30
|.538
|2
|Pittsburgh
|25
|37
|.403
|10½
|Chicago
|23
|40
|.365
|13
|Cincinnati
|23
|40
|.365
|13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|41
|24
|.631
|_
|Los Angeles
|39
|23
|.629
|½
|San Francisco
|35
|27
|.565
|4½
|Arizona
|30
|35
|.462
|11
|Colorado
|27
|37
|.422
|13½
___
San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Cleveland 4, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 10, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 4
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 4:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-6), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Martinez 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.