Friday At The Queen's Club London Purse: €2,134,520 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from Cinch Championships at The Queen's Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini (2), Italy, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-4, 6-2.