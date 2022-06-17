Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US Open updates: A rough start for Thomas at US Open

By Associated Press
2022/06/17 21:16
Justin Thomas reacts after putting on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16,...
MJ Daffue, of South Africa, watches his shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, J...
MJ Daffue, of South Africa, hits on the eighth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 202...
MJ Daffue, of South Africa, hits on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 20...
MJ Daffue, of South Africa, reacts to his shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Frida...

Justin Thomas reacts after putting on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16,...

MJ Daffue, of South Africa, watches his shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, J...

MJ Daffue, of South Africa, hits on the eighth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 202...

MJ Daffue, of South Africa, hits on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 20...

MJ Daffue, of South Africa, reacts to his shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Frida...

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

M.J. Daffue has opened a three-shot lead early in the second round of the U.S. Open.

The South African rolled in a 70-foot putt from off the front of the seventh green for his third birdie of the front nine. It put him at 6-under par, three shots ahead of Rory McIlroy and a group of three others who play Friday afternoon.

First-round leader Adam Hadwin made two bogeys over the first three holes to drop to 2 under, four shots off the lead.

Only 26 of the 156 players at The Country Club were under par midway through the morning rounds on Day 2.

___

8:15 a.m.

Justin Thomas had one of 25 scores under par in the first round of the U.S. Open. He didn't stay in red numbers for very long.

Thomas pulled his approach on No. 10 to start the second round. It left him in a precarious spot above the green in deep grass. Worse yet, he was above the hole. His first attempt at a flop shot moved the ball a foot. The next one got onto the green and rolled 25 feet past the hole.

He made double bogey, and then missed a 4-foot par putt on the next hole.

Players are expecting The Country Club to get tougher as the week goes on. It doesn't seem that way to MJ Daffue (pronounced “Duffy”). He already has three birdies through five holes and was leading at 5-under par in the early going.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-17 22:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met