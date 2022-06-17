Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Saudi crown prince to meet Turkey's president in Ankara

By Associated Press
2022/06/17 19:38
Saudi crown prince to meet Turkey's president in Ankara

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Ankara on Wednesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the official visit following Friday prayers. He said they would discuss advancing Turkish-Saudi relations to a “much higher degree.”

The crown prince’s visit to Turkey would continue a fast thaw of relations following its breakdown after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate.

While never naming Prince Mohammed, Erdogan said the operation that killed Khashoggi was ordered by the “highest levels” of the Saudi government. Turkey had a case open against 26 Saudi suspects in absentia but the prosecutor transferred the case to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, paving the way for their rapprochement.

Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in April for the first time in five years.

Updated : 2022-06-17 20:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met