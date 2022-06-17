Alexa
Top-seeded Van Uytvanck advances to Veneto Open semifinals

By Associated Press
2022/06/17 18:39
GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium eased into the semifinals of the Veneto Open with another straight-set victory on Friday.

The 28-year-old Van Uytvanck needed just 69 minutes to see off Swiss player Ylena In-Albon 6-4, 6-2, converting her first match point when her opponent sliced a backhand into the net.

Van Uytvanck, who hasn’t dropped a set this week, will face either Harmony Tan of France or Romanian player Ana Bogdan in the semifinals.

The Veneto Open is taking place in Gaiba, a town of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament.

It is the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy and organizers are using former soccer fields for the courts. The host tennis club has been nicknamed “Gaibledon” in homage to Wimbledon.

Updated : 2022-06-17 20:30 GMT+08:00

