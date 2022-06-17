Netherlands win toss, field 1st against England in 1st ODI

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands won the toss and opted to field first in the first one-day international against England on Friday.

The three-match series marked the start of Matthew Mott’s tenure as England's white-ball coach, with the world champions playing their first ODI in nearly a year.

With Jonny Bairstow’s test duties ruling him out of the series, Phil Salt was chosen to open alongside Jason Roy for England, which went with an all left-arm fast bowling attack.

The only times the teams had previously met in ODIs were at the Cricket World Cup.

The other matches in the series are on Sunday and Wednesday.

___

Teams:

The Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Pieter Seelaar (captain), Tom Cooper, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmed, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt. England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports