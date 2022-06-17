British government upholds Julian Assange extradition request

British Home Secretary Priti Patel signed an order on Friday authorizing the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States.

He is wanted in the United States on 18 criminal charges, including breaking a spying law.

"On 17 June, following consideration by both the Magistrates Court and High Court, the extradition of Mr Julian Assange to the US was ordered. Mr Assange retains the normal 14-day right to appeal," the Home Office said in a statement.

WikiLeaks, the organization founded by Assange, said in a tweet that the approval of the extradition was "a dark day for press freedom and for British democracy." WikiLeaks insisted that Assange "did nothing wrong" and was "being punished for doing his job," and indicated that the decision would be appealed.

The organization slammed the British home secretary, saying: "It was in Priti Patel's power to do the right thing. Instead she will forever be remembered as an accomplice of the United States in its agenda to turn investigative journalism into a criminal enterprise."

The US case against Assange

The US has asked British authorities to extradite Assange so he can stand trial over thousands of secret diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks published online in 2010. He faces 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse.

American prosecutors allege Assange unlawfully helped US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal the classified documents that were later published, putting lives at risk.

Assange denies any wrongdoing. His supporters allege the case against him is politically motivated. They argue he was acting as a journalist and as such is entitled to freedom of speech for publishing documents that exposed US military misconduct during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

