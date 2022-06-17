New tourism promotion film tells tales of Taiwan’s Kinmen in 15 minutes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Kinmen County is inviting people to participate in a virtual event for the release of a video promoting tourism on the former military outpost.

Two years in the making, the 15-minute short film features splendid views of golden wheat crops on farms, and many other natural and historical tourist attractions on the island. Through stories told from the lenses of travelers, the clip seeks to take viewers on an exploratory journey of the outlying county.

The event is taking place online due to the COVID pandemic, said Kinmen National Park. Even so, it serves as an opportunity to introduce to the world what Kinmen has to offer.

Visit the Facebook page for the event, which starts at 11 a.m. on June 29. The video will be available on YouTube and will air at Zhongshanlin Visitor Center in Kinmen.

Comprising a group of islands, Kinmen lies about 10 km east of Fujian’s Xiamen City. Its strategic location has made it a place for cross-strait confrontation, leaving behind relics of fortifications and hence a unique appeal, in addition to being the origin of Taiwan’s iconic sorghum liquor.

Below is a sneak peek of the film:



Kinmen scenery. (Kinmen National Park photos)



Video of the Kinmen Tunnel Music Festival.