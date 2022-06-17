Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2022/06/17 15:14
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talk on a traditional rowboat during their meeting at ...
Women attend a mass at St. Volodymyr's Cathedral during Orthodox Pentecost in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 12, 2022. The Orthodox Church celebrates Pen...
Shrapnel traces on a house damaged by Russian night shelling in the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem L...
A girl plays in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. With war raging on fronts to the east and south, the summer of 2022 is proving bitter for the Uk...
People attend Serhiy Lipko's stand-up comedy show in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 11, 2022. The war in Ukraine isn't remotely funny, but Ukrainians a...
A man sunbathes during a heat wave in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
People take a ride in a ferry crossing the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A woman looks on the Aegean Sea as the moon rises in Santorini island, Greece, on Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
A supermoon rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon...
Britain's Prince Charles greets Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in the stands on day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in ...
Demonstrators are stopped by police as they try to march towards the border with Rwanda, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Wednesday June 15, 202...
Children play on the dusty streets of Epworth, a poor neighbourhood on the outskirts of Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, June, 15, 2022.(AP Photo/Tsvangir...

JUNE 10 – JUNE 16, 2022

From the Royal Ascot horseracing in England to demonstrations in Congo and the fourth month of the war in Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

This selection was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

Updated : 2022-06-17 17:26 GMT+08:00

