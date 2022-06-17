AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JUNE 10 – JUNE 16, 2022

From the Royal Ascot horseracing in England to demonstrations in Congo and the fourth month of the war in Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

This selection was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

