Taiwan to discuss 5G with Microsoft, Google, Amazon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) will discuss 5G with tech giants Microsoft, Google, and Amazon during a trip to the United States, reports said Friday (June 17).

Kung will lead the 41-member NextGen Telecom Delegation leaving Taiwan Saturday (June 18). The group will take part in the Select USA Summit sponsored by the U.S. Commerce Department, CNA reported.

During the 11-day trip, the government officials, academics from prominent research institutes, and key business people from the 5G technology sector will visit San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.. There they will contact innovative businesses in advanced technology sectors, the report said.

The NDC and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) are co-sponsoring a NextGen Telecom roundtable discussion with representatives of top firms, including Qualcomm. They will also discuss 5G open innovation policies with the government of Washington State.

On the east coast, Kung is scheduled to address several think tanks where he will emphasize Taiwan’s role in strengthening global supply chains and deepen relations with the U.S., according to the NDC. After the tour ends on June 29, Kung will lead a delegation to Japan before returning to Taiwan on July 6.