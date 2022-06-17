Nature inspires an exhibition in Taipei despite COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — “Inner Flow Healing Experience Exhibition” features three Taiwanese artists and their heart-soothing installations.

Chiu Silena (邱荷華), Lu Sora (呂玟萱), and Jin Wu (吳謹如), display their drawings and botanic installations, which they say, were created in their darkest moments and through which they found peace of mind in the making. The exhibition is a gentle cheerleader for normality amid the strains of the ongoing COVID pandemic, the trio said.

Wilderness connects the artists spiritually, which is reflected in their works, featuring trees, stars, and flowers. The forest-theme of the venue has plenty of nature-inspired details that may surprise visitors, Wu said.

Chiu presents more than 10 illustrations and hopes the love and tenderness she has received from her family and friends gets passed on to viewers of the exhibition. “A hug or a kind word can settle people’s minds like nature does,” according to the illustrator.

The aromatic signature of the exhibition is due to Wu’s use of essential oils and her collection of sculptures made from incense — also inspired by her family. “When my father died a few years ago, I felt stuck inside and had trouble expressing myself, so I began embroidering. Creating feels like meditating and I would like to share that sense of tranquility,” Wu said.

Lu Sora, meanwhile, debuts a series of experimental botanic sculptures that express her emotions and life philosophy. She expects her works will become good friends to collectors of her pieces.

The exhibition is ongoing at Garden City Bookstore in Taipei's Zhongshan District until July 3.



Lu Sora, Jin Wu, and Chiu Silena. (Taiwan News photo)



Lu's botanic installations. (Taiwan News photo)



Wu's sculptures. (Taiwan News photo)