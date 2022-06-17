Alexa
NBA Champions

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/17 14:27
2022 — Golden State Warriors

2021 — Milwaukee Bucks

2020 — Los Angeles Lakers

2019 — Toronto Raptors

2018 — Golden State Warriors

2017 — Golden State Warriors

2016 — Cleveland Cavaliers

2015 — Golden State Warriors

2014 — San Antonio Spurs

2013 — Miami Heat

2012 — Miami Heat

2011 — Dallas Mavericks

2010 — Los Angeles Lakers

2009 — Los Angeles Lakers

2008 — Boston Celtics

2007 — San Antonio Spurs

2006 — Miami Heat

2005 — San Antonio Spurs

2004 — Detroit Pistons

2003 — San Antonio Spurs

2002 — Los Angeles Lakers

2001 — Los Angeles Lakers

2000 — Los Angeles Lakers

1999 — San Antonio Spurs

1998 — Chicago Bulls

1997 — Chicago Bulls

1996 — Chicago Bulls

1995 — Houston Rockets

1994 — Houston Rockets

1993 — Chicago Bulls

1992 — Chicago Bulls

1991 — Chicago Bulls

1990 — Detroit Pistons

1989 — Detroit Pistons

1988 — Los Angeles Lakers

1987 — Los Angeles Lakers

1986 — Boston Celtics

1985 — Los Angeles Lakers

1984 — Boston Celtics

1983 — Philadelphia 76ers

1982 — Los Angeles Lakers

1981 — Boston Celtics

1980 — Los Angeles Lakers

1979 — Seattle SuperSonics

1978 — Washington Bullets

1977 — Portland Trail Blazers

1976 — Boston Celtics

1975 — Golden State Warriors

1974 — Boston Celtics

1973 — New York Knicks

1972 — Los Angeles Lakers

1971 — Milwaukee Bucks

1970 — New York Knicks

1969 — Boston Celtics

1968 — Boston Celtics

1967 — Philadelphia 76ers

1966 — Boston Celtics

1965 — Boston Celtics

1964 — Boston Celtics

1963 — Boston Celtics

1962 — Boston Celtics

1961 — Boston Celtics

1960 — Boston Celtics

1959 — Boston Celtics

1958 — St. Louis Hawks

1957 — Boston Celtics

1956 — Philadelphia Warriors

1955 — Syracuse Nationals

1954 — Minneapolis Lakers

1953 — Minneapolis Lakers

1952 — Minneapolis Lakers

1951 — Rochester Royals

1950 — Minneapolis Lakers

1949 — Minneapolis Lakers

1948 — Baltimore Bullets

1947 — Philadelphia Warriors

