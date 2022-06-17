NBA Champions

2022 — Golden State Warriors
2021 — Milwaukee Bucks
2020 — Los Angeles Lakers
2019 — Toronto Raptors
2018 — Golden State Warriors
2017 — Golden State Warriors
2016 — Cleveland Cavaliers
2015 — Golden State Warriors
2014 — San Antonio Spurs
2013 — Miami Heat
2012 — Miami Heat
2011 — Dallas Mavericks
2010 — Los Angeles Lakers
2009 — Los Angeles Lakers
2008 — Boston Celtics
2007 — San Antonio Spurs
2006 — Miami Heat
2005 — San Antonio Spurs
2004 — Detroit Pistons
2003 — San Antonio Spurs
2002 — Los Angeles Lakers
2001 — Los Angeles Lakers
2000 — Los Angeles Lakers
1999 — San Antonio Spurs
1998 — Chicago Bulls
1997 — Chicago Bulls
1996 — Chicago Bulls
1995 — Houston Rockets
1994 — Houston Rockets
1993 — Chicago Bulls
1992 — Chicago Bulls
1991 — Chicago Bulls
1990 — Detroit Pistons
1989 — Detroit Pistons
1988 — Los Angeles Lakers
1987 — Los Angeles Lakers
1986 — Boston Celtics
1985 — Los Angeles Lakers
1984 — Boston Celtics
1983 — Philadelphia 76ers
1982 — Los Angeles Lakers
1981 — Boston Celtics
1980 — Los Angeles Lakers
1979 — Seattle SuperSonics
1978 — Washington Bullets
1977 — Portland Trail Blazers
1976 — Boston Celtics
1975 — Golden State Warriors
1974 — Boston Celtics
1973 — New York Knicks
1972 — Los Angeles Lakers
1971 — Milwaukee Bucks
1970 — New York Knicks
1969 — Boston Celtics
1968 — Boston Celtics
1967 — Philadelphia 76ers
1966 — Boston Celtics
1965 — Boston Celtics
1964 — Boston Celtics
1963 — Boston Celtics
1962 — Boston Celtics
1961 — Boston Celtics
1960 — Boston Celtics
1959 — Boston Celtics
1958 — St. Louis Hawks
1957 — Boston Celtics
1956 — Philadelphia Warriors
1955 — Syracuse Nationals
1954 — Minneapolis Lakers
1953 — Minneapolis Lakers
1952 — Minneapolis Lakers
1951 — Rochester Royals
1950 — Minneapolis Lakers
1949 — Minneapolis Lakers
1948 — Baltimore Bullets
1947 — Philadelphia Warriors