Sorbitol Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional outlook, Growth, Price Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global sorbitol market value was ~USD 1.35 billion in 2020. The global sorbitol market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. Increasing demand for diabetic and dietetic foods and beverages will lead to significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Sorbitol.

As sugar substitutes for consumer foods become more popular, the product will also continue to grow in demand.

The use of sorbitol in oral care products is also increasing, as it is metabolized at a slower rate than other sugar alcohols, preventing dental problems such as cavities and tooth decay. In the forecast period, such benefits should propel business growth.

Due to low production and labor costs in the Asia Pacific, production capacity has been shifting to the region, resulting in lower sorbitol prices, which has caused a rise in demand from non-food applications.

A primary driver of the market, thus, is the growing demand for nutritive sweeteners among food and beverage companies. The approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) should further drive the market in the U.S. Also, sorbitol finds application in pharmaceutical products, which drives sales in the United States, given that the country has one of the largest pharmaceutical industries.

Due to its textural, moisture-stabilizing, and non-carcinogenic properties, this product is becoming increasingly popular in chocolates and confectionery products. The neutral and stable nature of sorbitol has led to its high demand since it cannot affect the taste or texture of other foods. Sorbitol’s texture-enhancing properties make it a useful ingredient for cosmetics production.

Covid-19 Impact

Coronavirus, the global pandemic, is affecting people around the world. Additionally, businesses are closing down, and a lot of people are losing their jobs. These factors have also affected the growth of the Sorbitol Market.

After Covid19, there is an expectation that Global Sorbitol Market Share will grow enormously. Since the whole world was under lockdown, the company’s distribution channels ceased to function. Companies have turned to e-commerce platforms to overcome this constraint. A higher fatality rate occurs among diabetics diagnosed with Corona. Sorbitol is also helpful in controlling and preventing diabetes, so its demand increased rapidly.

Regional Overview

In 2020, the Asia Pacific region held the majority of the market share. Consumer markets are experiencing rapid growth, which is driving the market for sorbitol since it is used to make chocolate and baked goods, among other things.

Consumers are increasingly purchasing the product to meet their demands as lifestyle changes and urbanization are fueling the need for the product.

In Europe, Sorbitol is entering the market rapidly since the sector is well-established and keeps adapting and evolving to include new ingredients. In Europe, meat is an essential part of the diet. The most popular food products in Europe are meat products. In addition to being one of the largest markets for food and beverages, the European region is also the most regulated market. Since sorbitol prevents the charring of meat, the market in Europe will exhibit high growth potential thanks to its role as a sugar substitute in sugar-based foods and beverages and meat products.

Key Companies

The leading prominent competitors in the global sorbitol market are:

American International Foods, Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Cargill Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

Kasyap Sweeteners, Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Roquette Frres

SPI Pharma

Tereos

Qinhuangdao Lihua Starch Co., Ltd.

Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global sorbitol market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Liquid

Crystal

Segmentation based on Application

Oral Care

Vitamin C

Diabetic & Dietetic Food & Beverage

Surfactant

Others

Segmentation based on End-Use

Personal Care

Chemical

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

