Fired Air Heater Market Analysis by Size, Share Price Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Price Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

In 2020, the global fired air heaters market size was more than USD 316.1 million. The global fired air heaters market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 2.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Fired Air Heater Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Fired Air Heater.

The combustion of oil, gas or a mix of these fuels generates heat in a fired air heater. Steam generators and petroleum refineries use fired air heaters. Across the world, they are called fired air heaters, furnaces, and process furnaces. Chemical and hydrocarbon processing industries typically use hot air heaters, including refineries, gas plants, petrochemicals, chemical plants, olefins, ammonia, and fertilizer factories.

Factors Affecting the Market

In emerging countries, the growing demand for heating equipment for industrial applications is the leading factor driving the market for fired air heaters.

In developing economies, such as China, India, Japan, and Brazil, continuous and stable energy demand drives the market for heating equipment, and thus for fired air heaters. Fired air heaters are seeing increasing demand in the manufacturing, power generation, and processing sectors because of their quick startup, high efficiency, and reliability.

The increased investment in power generation capacity is also a driving factor for the fired air heaters market. As product manufacturing technologies have advanced over decades, the demand for fired air heaters has grown substantially. Increasing industrialization and urbanization are responsible for the rise in power generation.

Government regulation of pollution levels acts as a market restraint. The rising amount of air pollution due to the burning of fossil fuels such as oil and gas is becoming a serious concern for the global market. It has led to severe health and environmental problems, which will continue to hamper the growth of the fired air heaters market during the forecast period.

The processing industry uses fueled air heaters to heat gases or liquids to the temperature required. A crucial step in the modernization of fuel-fired air heaters is the incorporation of internet-of-things (IoT), which allows for monitoring of the operating system. As a result, the integration of IoT into heated air heaters will create opportunities for the adoption of heated air heaters, leading to significant growth in the fired air heater market in the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact

When COVID-19 broke out, the construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries suffered the most. Production activities have slowed or halted. Offices and companies ceased operations. As a result, there was a decline in the production and demand for fired air heaters, which hampered market growth in that region. On the other hand, manufacturing and services are gradually returning to normal. There is an expectation that this will lead to the resumption of full-scale operations of fired air heater companies by the end of 2021, which will help the market for fired air heaters to recovery.

Regional Overview of the Market

Europe held the dominant position in 2020. Latin America, Middle East, and Africa will grow at a higher rate over the forecast period due to investments in the development of new infrastructure.

Key Players

Several leading competitors in the global fired air heater market are:

Thawzall (Tamarack Industries)

Comtherm Ltd

Hastings HVAC

Allmand Bros., Inc. (Briggs & Stratton)

JetHeat, LLC

Multitek Power Ltd

Stelter & Brinck, Ltd.

Therm Dynamics

Exotherm Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global fired air heaters market segmentation focuses on Fired Type, Fuel Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Fired Type

Direct

Indirect

Segmentation based on Fuel Type

Oil

Gas

Segmentation based on End-User

Petroleum Refineries

Power Generation

Chemical Processing

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

