Dietary Fibers Market Growth 2022 Emerging Price Trends, Growth Drivers, Demands, Regional Overview and SWOT Analysis till 2030

The global dietary fibers market size was estimated at more than $7,800.0 million in 2020 and is expected to grow with a registered CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Dietary Fibers Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Dietary Fibers.

Dietary fibers are present in various plant-based food items like fruits, legumes, and vegetables. Fibers are essential for the body to remove waste and control weight. Fibers also decrease blood sugar and cholesterol levels in the body, which helps in reducing the risk of diabetes and heart diseases. Dietary fibers have major demand from various industries such as pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and foods & beverages.

The major factor driving the growth of the global dietary fibers market is the increase in the usage of natural products and growing awareness among people is also steeply increasing the demand for dietary fibers.

The need for dietary fiber intake is increasing as the majority of the population is affected by health issues like gastrointestinal infections, obesity, digestive problems, and other diseases. Considering that, market players are advancing their portfolios by developing dietary fiber products. The increase in ailments and the development of solutions will expectedly enhance the growth of the global dietary fibers market.

However, a high intake of dietary fibers can cause ailments like diarrhea, gas, and constipation. It also reduces mineral absorption and removes essential cholesterol. These factors are likely to decline the growth of the global dietary fibers market.

The growth of the foods and beverages industry and favorable government support would create a huge incline in the dietary fibers market growth. Health-conscious customers and growing demand for healthy food are expected to boost the demand for dietary fiber products.

Meanwhile, strict government regulations in various countries will negatively impact the growth of the global dietary fibers market.

The increasing awareness of dietary fibers and their advantages is expected to boost growth opportunities in the market.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the global dietary fibers market. Dietary fibers have applications in dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. Dietary fiber products were high in demand due to their efficiency in improving muscle mass and immunity.

COVID-19 drove serious health concerns among the population. It severely boosted the demand for dietary fibers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, customers began opting for dietary fibers in their regular consumption, which influenced the growth of the overall market.

The growth in the demand for dietary fibers is also driven by global disposable income. Due to the hazardous effects of COVID-19, consumers are adapting more to healthy and risk-free life. Hence, there is an immense demand for dietary fibers seen in emerging markets.

The wide adoption of bakery and confectionary items is also boosting the need for soluble dietary fibers. Thus, it is also impacting the overall growth of the global dietary fibers industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is the leading dietary fibers market, owing to raising awareness of hygiene, high disposable income, and growing demand for healthy food. The passion for a healthy and active lifestyle is also driving the growth of the industry.

Key Market Segments

By Raw Material

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Legumes

Nuts & Seeds

By Product

Soluble dietary fibers

Insoluble dietary fibers

By Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Companies

AGT Food and Ingredients

Batory Foods

Cargill, Inc.

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

Farbest Brands

Ingredion Incorporated

Rettenmaier & Shne GmbH + Co. KG

Kerry Group PLC

Taiyo International

Tate & Lyle

