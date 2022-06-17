Biodiesel Market [ADVANTAGES] 2022 Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Biodiesel Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Biodiesel Market to reach USD 51.54 Billion by 2027.Global Biodiesel Market is valued approximately at USD 39.7 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 51.54 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Biodiesel is a domestically produced, renewable fuel which is manufactured using vegetable oils, animal fats or recycled restaurant grease in order to be used in diesel vehicles or any other machinery that operates on diesel fuel.

Biodiesel is simple to use, biodegradable and non-toxic in nature and it is free of harmful compounds. These advantages are driving the growth of the market. Biodiesel reduces emissions of greenhouse gases by up to 50% compared to petroleum diesel. The US consumed approximately 2 billion gallons of biodiesel, in 2016 which resulted in the decrease of carbon emissions by at least 18.2 million metric tons. Also, fluctuating prices of petrol and diesel is making people switch towards biodiesel. But restrictions in the existing distributing channels, retail and development adversely affects the growth of the market. In addition to this, low quantity of bio diesel production is also restraining the market growth.

The demand for biodiesel is increasing constantly due to the stringent rules regarding emissions from petroleum-based products and government policies with respect to the use of green and clean energy sources provide various growth opportunities to the sector in the forecasted period.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of global Biodiesel market. Asia Pacific is the leader in the biodiesel market because of huge opportunities from countries such as India and China due to the rising diesel prices and vast number of diesel vehicles. Europe is the fastest growing region with noteworthy product manufacturer in countries such as France and Germany being the top producers.

Major market player included in this report are

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Neste

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Wilmar International Ltd.

Repsol S.A.

Total

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation)

Cargill Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Blend:

B100

B20

B10

B5

By Production Technology:

Pyrolysis

Trans-esterification

Others

By Feedstock type:

Vegetable Oils

Animal Fats

By Application:

Fuel

Power Generation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Biodiesel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

