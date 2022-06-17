Optical Modulators Market [WORLDWIDE 2022] By Product Type, By Application, By Region and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Optical Modulators Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Optical Modulators Market to reach USD 46.1 billion by 2027.Global Optical Modulators Market is valued at approximately USD 29.06 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.83 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

An optical modulator is a device or piece of equipment that can be used to control a property of light, most commonly a laser beam. Optical modulators are employed in a variety of applications, including optical fiber communication, active Q switching or mode-locking of lasers, displays, and optical metrology.

The rapid increase in data transmission caused by high-performance servers, computers, and network storage systems has resulted in a significant need for optical fibres to ensure a continuous and expedited data flow. Factors such as the rapid growth of internet traffic worldwide, the transition to FTTH, the increase in the number of smart cities, the increasing implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT), the advent of autonomous cars, the increase in data centre traffic across networks, and the optical switch fabrics for communications are all driving demand for optical modulators. Moreover, the extensive usage of optical fibres in communications is bolstered by the growing need for higher performance and speed, indicating a bright future for the optical technology, as well as the fact that optical fibres constitute the foundation for applications in a variety of other fields.

According to Wire Tech World, the global market for cables, fibre sensors, and connectors will reach about 5 billion dollars in 2021, with an expectation of 9 billion dollars by 2025, in the communications sector, ambits where optical fibres are then proposed for highly diversified applications, up from 3 billion dollars in 2016. The optics system’s latest advancements have aided 24-hour situational awareness, 360-degree rotation, defence gun direction, and computerised object recognition. Such systems can detect targets at any time of day or night, in both high and low contrast environments. The market is expected to expand further as a result of increased worldwide military spending, with armed services purchasing various gadgets such as optical systems and introducing new technologies in this space. However, high operating costs for handling optical modulators may impede the market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the global Optical Modulators Market is segmented for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due to rising investment for 5G/LTE infrastructure by telecommunication companies in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the rapid rise of mobile broadband, as well as an increase in big data analytics and cloud computing across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

Agiltron Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Gooch & Housego Plc

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Jenoptik AG

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

MKS Instruments Inc.

Thorlabs Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Amplitute Modulator

Polarization Modulators

Phase Modulators

Analog Modulators

Other Types

By Application:

Optical Communication

Fiber Optic Sensors

Space and Defense

Industrial Systems

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018-19

Base year – 2019-2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Optical Modulators Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

