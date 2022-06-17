Flow Computer Oil Gas Market Share 2022 Size, Growth Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Flow Computer Oil Gas Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Flow Computer Oil Gas Market to reach USD 1.5 million by 2027.Global Flow Computer Oil Gas Market is valued at approximately USD 1.04 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The overall role of a flow computer is to calculate and record the flow rate as natural gas and other hydrocarbons pass through a segmented part of the pipeline using industry-standard algorithms. Orifice meters, ultrasonic meters, linear meters, and Coriolis meters are examples of these meters.

A differential pressure transmitter, static pressure transducer, and temperature probe are all required in a typical orifice measuring application. The government’s assistance is also spurring growth in flow measurement devices in the oil and gas industry, which is a major driver of the flow computer market. For example, the direct final regulation of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) went into effect at the end of February 2021. According to the US Department of Transportation, more than 2.6 million miles of pipeline transport millions of cubic feet of natural gas and hundreds of billions of tonnes of petroleum each year. With such a large network of pipelines, flow metering systems such as ultrasonic, orifice, and other flow meters are in high demand. Some of the recent developments of the market are as follows:-

In February 2021, Quorum announced the acquisition of TietoEVRY’s complete oil and gas software company as well as a merger with Aucerna, a provider of integrated planning, execution, and reserves software for the energy industry. This agreement will establish Quorum as a global leader in energy software across the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy value chain, according to Quorum.

In February 2020, Bedrock Automation has launched full integration of its flow computer functionality into the OSA platform(existing). The new OSA + Flow family combines industry-leading Flow-Cal measurement applications with the Bedrock Automation platform’s outstanding performance, security, and simplicity. However, declining oil & gas prices affect infrastructure-related investments which may impede the market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the global Flow Computer Oil Gas Market is segmented for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due to significant producers of oil and gas in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growing implementation of process automation in the oil and gas industry across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Bedrock Automation Platforms, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Quorum Business Solutions, Inc.

OMNI Flow Computers, Inc.

Dynamic Flow Computers, Inc.

Flowmetrics Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Support Service

By Operation:

Upstream

Midstream & Downstream

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018-19

Base year – 2019-2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Flow Computer Oil Gas Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

