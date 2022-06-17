Parchment Paper Market [SHARE] 2022 By Product, By Application, By End Use and Segment Forecasts Till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Parchment Paper Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Parchment Paper Market to reach USD 1345.03 million by 2027. Global Parchment Paper Market is valued approximately USD 906.43 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Parchment paper, also known as vegetable parchment, is an elemental sulfur laminate that has been coated to enhance non-stick, greasy resistance, and humidity rigidity. It is generally used in bread making as a non-stick, grate resistant surface for grainproofing purposes. Restaurant chains and supermarkets are switching to parchment paper to save time and labor on cleaning equipment.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/parchment-paper-market/QI037

Historically, clamshell products were widely used in the food service sector, but recently, it has been migrating to easily manageable, low weight, long – lasting, safe, and hygienic parchment paper, which is expected to drive future growth. Consumer preference towards spending more in cafes and restaurants, rising number of customer needs for convenience items, and increasing uses of organic parchment paper are some of the primary drivers driving the growth of the parchment paper business. Growing demand is being stifled by mergers and acquisitions. In 2018, Ahlstrom MunksjoOyj. purchased Expera Specialty Tissue in the United States from KPS Capital Partners and MD Papeis’ Caieiras facility in Brazil. As a result of this, the business’s production capacity grew as they absorbed the food paper and packaging supply chain of the purchased institutions. However, the increasing cost of parchment paper tends to make it difficult for a person to use on a routine basis, and overproduction of the paper may consequence in habitat destruction and tacitly destroy the environment, which together acts as main determinants limiting overall growth and would further challenge the economic expansion of the parchment paper business. Also,in the forecast timeframe of 2021-2027, rising modernization and expanding diversification in the use of veggie parchment paper in a variety of end-user sectors will provide new opportunities for the parchment paper industry.

North America is expected to be the second most important market. According to the research, the United States is predicted to control more than 70% of the North American parchment paper market. In the United States, the enforcement of strict food safety standards is expected to raise demand for hygienic and safe food packaging alternatives such as unbleached parchment paper. China is getting prominence in the APAC area due to its stronghold in industrial and infrastructure development, and the country is expected to account for about 36% of the parchment paper market in East Asia. China is very well for being an early adopter of cutting-edge technology. Industrial costs are significantly lower in the country, as is the supply of good labor.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/parchment-paper-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Georgia-Pacific Corp.

KALPATARU Papers LLP

Pudumjee Paper Products

JK Paper

Ahlstrom MunksjoOyj.

Delfort Group AG

METSA Tissue

McNairn Packaging

Awa Paper and Technology Co., Inc.

Cosmoplast

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Bleached Parchment Paper

Unbleached Parchment Paper

By Basis Weight:

Less than 40 GSM Parchment Paper

41 to 60 GSMParchment Paper

60 to 80 GSMParchment Paper

By End Use:

Bakery and Confectionary

Ready-to-Eat Meals

Fresh Produce

Others

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/parchment-paper-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Parchment Paper Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/parchment-paper-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/parchment-paper-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/