Virtual Events Market Analysis by Size, Share Price Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Price Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

The global virtual events market revenue was US$ 116.6096 billion in 2021. The global virtual events market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 810.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Virtual Events Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Virtual Events Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Request Sample Report for Virtual Events Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/virtual-events-market/QI040

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Virtual Events.

A virtual event is a digital simulation of a physical event using a web-based platform to share information and solve problems. The purpose of virtual webinars and conferences is the same as that of live events, for instance, to drive leads, revenue and build loyalty. Organizers and suppliers in the virtual events industry manage and deliver virtual conferences, exhibitions, webinars, company meetings, and other business-related events. As compared to live events, virtual events are significantly less expensive.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

This cost-effectiveness enables global gatherings to attract many attendees from all corners of the world. As a result, the popularity of digitally simulated events among event organizers and attendees because of their time efficiency is forecast to drive the global market growth during the forecast period.

Virtual events can help organizations reduce the overall costs of organizing a physical seminar, conference, or meeting since organizers may save on venue, staff, meals, attendees’ accommodations, and travel.

As a result, companies of all sizes are adopting virtual events instead of physical ones as they are easy to arrange, inexpensive, and bring the right people to events. Hence, the factors mentioned above serve as the driving forces of the virtual events market.

Technology plays a vital role in virtual events. A fake event app or website, a malfunctioning webcam, or a weak internet connection can ruin the virtual event experience. Consequently, virtual events might fail, impacting the growth of the virtual events Industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID -19 and the imposition of the lockdown and social distancing norm have been beneficial to the virtual events industry. Globally, companies had to use virtual communication channels for events like meetings, live product demonstrations, and more. Therefore, virtual events have become the go-to communication platform. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had positively impacted the global virtual events market.

Regional Insights

In 2020, North America had the highest revenue share, and it is forecast to continue to hold a significant portion of the market over the forecast period. It is due to the technical advancements, the robust economy, and the advanced network infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada. The North American market is considered a hub for businesses and has a high level of deployment of new and advanced technologies. As a result of the rapid adoption of digitally simulated platforms, particularly in the healthcare sector, Canada is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/virtual-events-market/QI040

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global virtual events market are:

6Connex, Incorporated

Avaya Incorporated

ALE International

Arkadin Cloud Communications

Cisco Systems, Incorporated

Cvent Incorporated

Eventxtra, Limited

George P. Johnson

GES – Global Experience Specialists

Kestone Integrated Marketing Services Private Limited

Martiz Holdings Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

Pathable, Incorporated

ubivent GmbH

Veritas Events

Zoom Communications, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global virtual events market segmentation focuses on Event Type, Service, End-use, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Event Type

Webinar

Conference

Virtual Expo Fairs & Festivals

Entertainment

Others

Segmentation based on End-use

Educational Institutions

Enterprises

Organizations

Other

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

BFSI

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT)

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Telecom

Others

Segmentation based on Region

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/virtual-events-market/QI040

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/virtual-events-market/QI040

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/