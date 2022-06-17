Automated Optical Inspection Market Forecast With Price Trends, Challenges, Drivers, And Top Key Players

The global automated optical inspection market revenue was US$ 0.69 billion in 2021. The global automated optical inspection market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 3.30 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Automated Optical Inspection Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Automated Optical Inspection.

Automated optical inspection (AOI) systems assess printed circuit boards visually. An independent camera examines the gadget and looks for catastrophic failures and deformities. In addition, the systems provide even higher accuracy and speed. Automatic optical inspection machines offer fast and reliable inspection. In these systems, various methods, including layout coordinating, design coordinating, and statistical pattern matching, are used to evaluate whether a board has any imperfections. The manufacturing process includes bare board inspections, solder paste inspections, pre-reflow, and post reflow, among other steps.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The factors contributing to the growth of the global automated optical inspection market are the growing demand for consumer electronics, the automation of electronics manufacturing facilities, and the emergence of surface mount technology.

Managing a large amount of data requires sophisticated infrastructure, which can have a negative impact on the global automated optical inspection market.

As smart technology becomes more prevalent during the forecast period, the automated optical inspection market trends are forecast to develop into lucrative opportunities.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had declined the growth of the global automated optical inspection market. Due to government policies of social distancing, some companies faced short-term operational challenges. Due to this, hardware components, like sensors, were not readily available and adopted in many applications.

There has been a significant impact on shareholder returns and revenues due to a lack of business continuity. There were severe disruptions in the global markets. Despite this, not all semiconductor companies are experiencing a decline in growth as remote working and work-from-home activities have enabled companies to continue operating during lockdowns.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region led the automated optical inspection market and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. The reason is due to having many electronics and printed circuit board manufacturers in the area. In addition, the low cost of labor in the region has been a driving force for major electronics manufacturers to set up shop there. Rising disposable incomes have also contributed to the growth of this market, as the demand for consumer electronics and automobiles has increased in countries like China and India.

North America is forecast to grow during the forecast period. A rise in innovation and technological advancements is evident across all manufacturing sectors in the region. The growing demand for smaller, thinner, faster electronic products and smartphones drives the automated optical inspection market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global automated optical inspection market are:

CyberOptics Corporation

Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Limited

GOEPEL electronic GmbH

KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY Incorporated

Mirtec Co., Limited

Nordson Corporation

Omron Corporation

Saki Corporation

Test Research, Incorporated

Viscom AG

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global automated optical inspection market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

2D

Inline AOI

Offline AOI

3D

Segmentation based on Application

Fabrication phase

Assembly phase

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Automotive

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Energy & Power

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

