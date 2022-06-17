IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global IP Multimedia Subsystem market revenue was US$ 2.38 billion in 2021. The global IP Multimedia Subsystem market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 7.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for IP Multimedia Subsystem.

IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) is a telecommunications concept using a network of integrated carriers for packet communications over wireless or landline in all formats. Communication methods include telephone calls, faxes, e-mails, Internet access, Web services, VoIP, instant messaging, video conferencing, and video on demand. IP Multimedia Subsystem uses standardized interfaces to break down the network into discrete layers of the application, control, and transport layers in order to improve scalability, flexibility, and extensibility.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

There are several factors that are driving the global IP multimedia subsystem market, including the growing data traffic in the global cellular network and increasing emphasis on improving the cellular infrastructure.

Longer deployment times of telecom infrastructure and higher maintenance costs of telecommunication equipment may negatively impact the global market growth.

Telecom technology advancements and rapid industry transformations will create lucrative opportunities for the overall IP multimedia subsystem market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had a mixed impact on the global IP multimedia subsystem market. Many businesses relied on the telecommunications sectors to ensure business continuity during times of crisis, and hence this factor positively impacted the global market during the pandemic. However, due to disruptions in the global supply chain, many telecommunications industry players slowed their expansion/upgrade for their telecommunications network infrastructure due to the lack of necessary parts and labor during this period. As a result, telecom sector giants involved in sports or related domains suffered losses and had to rely on other sectors for income during this period.

Post-COVID-19, the global market for IP multimedia subsystems is forecast to grow as governments worldwide ease restrictions.

Regional Insights

North America is forecast to grow significantly in the global IP multimedia subsystem market during the forecast period. Big telecom giants operate in North America. New use cases, such as RCS, private LTE, and wireless broadband enable mobile carriers to deploy new services on their networks. The IMS service allows mobile devices like smartphones and laptops to access Internet services over cellular, broadband, Wi-Fi, and other networks. Due to the growing use of smartphones in the United States, individuals are adopting multimedia applications to better their communication. Telecom network infrastructure is growing in North America due to supportive government policies.

Leading Competitors

The leading companies profiled in the global IP multimedia subsystem market are:

Athonet Srl

Cirpack

Cisco Systems, Incorporated

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Interop Technologies

Oracle Corporation

Radisys Corporation

ZTE Corporation

WIT Software

Samsung Group

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global IP multimedia subsystem market segmentation focuses on Components, Operators, and Region.

Segmentation based on Mobile Operators

Mobile operators

Fixed operators

Segmentation based on Components

Product

Services

Professional services

Consulting

Integration and deployment

Training and support

Managed services

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

