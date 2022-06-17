IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global IP Multimedia Subsystem market revenue was US$ 2.38 billion in 2021. The global IP Multimedia Subsystem market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 7.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.
A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for IP Multimedia Subsystem.
IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) is a telecommunications concept using a network of integrated carriers for packet communications over wireless or landline in all formats. Communication methods include telephone calls, faxes, e-mails, Internet access, Web services, VoIP, instant messaging, video conferencing, and video on demand. IP Multimedia Subsystem uses standardized interfaces to break down the network into discrete layers of the application, control, and transport layers in order to improve scalability, flexibility, and extensibility.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
There are several factors that are driving the global IP multimedia subsystem market, including the growing data traffic in the global cellular network and increasing emphasis on improving the cellular infrastructure.
Longer deployment times of telecom infrastructure and higher maintenance costs of telecommunication equipment may negatively impact the global market growth.
Telecom technology advancements and rapid industry transformations will create lucrative opportunities for the overall IP multimedia subsystem market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 had a mixed impact on the global IP multimedia subsystem market. Many businesses relied on the telecommunications sectors to ensure business continuity during times of crisis, and hence this factor positively impacted the global market during the pandemic. However, due to disruptions in the global supply chain, many telecommunications industry players slowed their expansion/upgrade for their telecommunications network infrastructure due to the lack of necessary parts and labor during this period. As a result, telecom sector giants involved in sports or related domains suffered losses and had to rely on other sectors for income during this period.
Post-COVID-19, the global market for IP multimedia subsystems is forecast to grow as governments worldwide ease restrictions.
Regional Insights
North America is forecast to grow significantly in the global IP multimedia subsystem market during the forecast period. Big telecom giants operate in North America. New use cases, such as RCS, private LTE, and wireless broadband enable mobile carriers to deploy new services on their networks. The IMS service allows mobile devices like smartphones and laptops to access Internet services over cellular, broadband, Wi-Fi, and other networks. Due to the growing use of smartphones in the United States, individuals are adopting multimedia applications to better their communication. Telecom network infrastructure is growing in North America due to supportive government policies.
Leading Competitors
The leading companies profiled in the global IP multimedia subsystem market are:
Athonet Srl
Cirpack
Cisco Systems, Incorporated
Ericsson
Huawei Technologies Co., Limited
International Business Machines Corporation
NEC Corporation
Nokia Corporation
Interop Technologies
Oracle Corporation
Radisys Corporation
ZTE Corporation
WIT Software
Samsung Group
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global IP multimedia subsystem market segmentation focuses on Components, Operators, and Region.
Segmentation based on Mobile Operators
Mobile operators
Fixed operators
Segmentation based on Components
Product
Services
Professional services
Consulting
Integration and deployment
Training and support
Managed services
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
