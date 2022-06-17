Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance Market Analysis by Size, Share Price Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Price Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

The global motor vehicle liability insurance market revenue was US$ 320 billion in 2021. The global motor vehicle liability insurance market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 667.75 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance.

In general, most countries require that all cars have liability insurance. The insurance typically comes in the car insurance policy. In addition to motor vehicle liability insurance, drivers may also opt to purchase comprehensive insurance. Additionally, a life insurance policy covers the insured person’s legal liability in the event of death or disability to a third party and any losses or damages suffered by a third party. Thus, protecting the drivers from criminal prosecution in the event of unintentional accidents.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Liability insurance policies for motor vehicles are comparatively affordable and provide legal liability protection to the insured. It positively impacts the growth of the global market.

Stringent government regulations regarding liability insurance are boosting market growth worldwide.

There are various factors that may slow down the growth of the global market, such as a rise in false claims and an increase in social inflations.

The technological advancements in big data, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence will present lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has negatively affected the growth of the global motor vehicle liability insurance market. Travel restrictions in several countries have reduced the number of kilometers and usage of vehicles on the road, which leads policyholders to seek out bailouts, reduced premiums, and refunds. As a result, insurers have frozen sales of new coverages for auto insurance.

Many states also require drivers to obtain motor vehicle liability insurance. Despite travel restrictions and fear of infection, car sales have declined to more than 50%, indicating a significant drop in auto insurance policies. It presents a challenge to auto insurance providers. In the pandemic situation, key players are introducing new strategies in order to improve the customer experience and increase their market share.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the motor vehicle liability insurance market in 2020 and is forecast to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. In economically developing countries like the U.S. and Canada, a large population uses motor vehicles, boosting the market growth. In addition, the government’s investment in the development of roads and runways in this region is forecast to increase the regional market growth.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow significantly. As a result of the increasing number of accidents caused by fast cars in developing nations in Asia-Pacific, such as China and India.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global motor vehicle liability insurance market are:

Allstate Corporation

Axa XL

Chubb Limited

Great American

Hiscox Limited

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Progressive Commercial

State Farm Insurance

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Incorporated

The Travelers Indemnity Company

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global motor vehicle liability insurance market segmentation focuses on Mode, Distribution Channel, Vehicle Age, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Mode

Offline

Online

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Independent Agents/Brokers

Direct Response

Banks

Others

Segmentation based on Vehicle Age

New Vehicle

Used Vehicle

Segmentation based on Application

Personal

Commercial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

