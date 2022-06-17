Organ-Tumor-On-A-Chip Market Analysis by Size, Share Price Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Price Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

The global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market revenue was US$ 7,973.754 thousand in 2021. The global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 117,471.41 thousand by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

A tumor-on-a-chip is a miniature cell culture device used to simulate tumor tissue structure and functions. A tumor-on-a-chip can stimulate tumor growth and expansion, angiogenesis, and progression from early to advanced stages of lesions involving epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), tumor cell invasion, and metastasis. A tumor-on-a-chip approach is becoming an increasingly attractive prospect in organ-on-a-chip research for studying cancer biology and treatment options. It simulates in vivo interactions between tumors and tissues, and organs using microfluidics and cell culture technology. An organ-on-a-chip system uses microfluidics to construct tissue models. In tumor-on-a-chip systems, the processing technology is similar to that found in organ-on-a-chip systems.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Factors such as increased investment in precision medicine and focused research and development on anticancer drugs and cancer therapies are driving the growth of the global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market during the forecast period.

The rise in cancer incidence and the demand for personalized medicine globally are driving the organ-tumor-on-a-chip market.

The availability of organ-tumor-on-a-chip at a lower price is forecast to boost the overall organ-tumor-on-a-chip market growth.

Despite being approved for clinical treatment, drugs can cause recalls because of unrecognized side effects, such as severe cardiac, liver, or kidney toxicity, pose serious health risks to numerous patients. Thus, this factor may negatively impact the global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

A COVID-19 outbreak has led to a decline in the global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market. Many government orders came into effect in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, curfews, shelter-in-place orders, and business shut-downs. As a result, human cells were no longer readily available at an affordable price, adversely affecting business outcomes.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest share in the global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market. It is due to the rapid developments in the analytical and informatics fields, the presence of major players, and increased financial support from both the private and government sectors. Furthermore, there is a growing awareness about the advantages of organ-tumor-on-a-chip in the field of personalized medicine, as well as more institutes with specialized technologies, pharmaceutical companies, and government & private agencies dedicated to advancing organ-tumor-on-a-chip technology.

Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the increasing government funding and increasing manufacturing of biological drugs in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market are:

AxoSim Technologies LLC

Beonchip S.L.

BioIVT LLC

Hesperos, Inc.

Emulate Incorporated

InSphero AG

Mimetas B.V.

Nortis, Incorporated

Organovo Holdings, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Lung Tumor-on-a-chip

Bone Marrow Tumor-on-a-chip

Brain Tumor-on-a-chip

Breast Tumor-on-a-chip

Urinary System Tumor-on-a-chip

Intestine Tumor-on-a-chip

Liver Tumor-on-a-chip

Segmentation based on End-User

Pharma & Biotech

Academic & research institutes

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

