Fetal Bovine Serum Market Global Technology Type Insights, Price Trends, Size, Share, Outlook, And Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030

The global fetal bovine serum market revenue was US$ 840 million in 2021. The global fetal bovine serum market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 1,375.53 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Fetal Bovine Serum.

A fetus’ blood contains a liquid rich in nutrients called fetal bovine serum. Cell culture media commonly consist of fetal bovine serum (FBS), which derives from the fetuses of cows. It contains several nutritional and macromolecular factors necessary for cell growth. It also contains amino acids, sugars, lipids, hormones, and low levels of gamma globulin. Its uses are in various applications, including supplying essential nutrients and promoting cellular survival and growth in eukaryotic cell culture. Research, manufacturing, biotech drugs, and controlling vaccines for both humans and animals use this technology.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A rise in R&D activities towards developing novel biopharmaceuticals and the growing pharmaceutical industry are forecast to drive the global fetal bovine serum market growth.

Developed and developing countries invest and fund more in research interventions, which encourages the global fetal bovine serum market growth.

A lack of skilled personnel and ethical concerns about misuse of biotechnology research practices may have a negative impact on the global fetal bovine serum market growth.

The untapped potential of emerging markets will likely turn out to be lucrative for the key players operating in the overall fetal bovine serum market in the near future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

A sudden increase in COVID-19 has significantly affected the growth of the global fetal bovine serum industry. The pandemic has increased the demand for fetal bovine serum, especially in biotechnological and biopharmaceutical facilities working on developing an effective vaccine against COVID-19. Growing demand for fetal bovine serum has driven the market’s growth during the pandemic.

Regional Insights

In terms of geographic share, North America dominated the fetal bovine serum market in 2020 and is forecast to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. There has been a significant increase in R&D activities to develop antibody-based therapy for various diseases, and there is a well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. In addition, market players in this region are increasing their investment in research and development activities related to drugs that require fetal bovine serum. These factors contribute to the growth of the fetal bovine serum market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global fetal bovine serum market are:

Danaher (Cytiva)

Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Limited

Bio-Techne Corporation

Sera Scandia (Biowest)

Sartorius (Biological Industries)

Atlas Biologicals

Rocky Mountain Biologicals

PAN-Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global fetal bovine serum market segmentation focuses on Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Biopharmaceuticals

Human and Animal Vaccine

Others (IVF and IVD)

Segmentation based on End-User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Academic Institutes

Others (Research labs, Diagnostic labs, CRO, CMO, and IVF centers)

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

