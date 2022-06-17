Geosynthetics Market Growth Analysis, Price Trends Forecast Regions, Type and Application to 2022 -2030

The global geosynthetics market revenue was US$ 14.7 billion in 2021. The global geosynthetics market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 37.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Geosynthetics are natural or polymeric materials used with soil, rock, or any related building material. There are types of geosynthetics developed and manufactured worldwide. The most prominent types of geosynthetics, such as geotextiles, geogrids, geonets, geocells, and geomembranes. Geosynthetics have a variety of applications, including reinforcing soil walls in bridges, flyovers, roads, and highways, preventing landslides, and controlling erosion in wastewater treatment plants.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Due to the increasing demand from the wastewater and global infrastructure sectors, the global geosynthetics market is forecast to experience increased demand during the forecast period.
The use of geosynthetics is known to extend the lifespan of a structure and decrease maintenance costs. The combination of these two factors makes geosynthetic materials cost-effective, which is driving the global market growth.
A rise in crude oil prices will cause petrochemical costs to increase, which, in turn, will increase plastic prices. As a result, any fluctuation in crude oil prices will negatively impact the price of geosynthetics. It may have a negative impact on the growth of the global geosynthetics market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the global geosynthetics market. Global lockdown and restrictions had been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, resulting in a decline in market demand, production, supplies, distribution, and customers. In addition, it also affected the import and export of raw materials.
The COVID-19 effect will get reduce, causing the situation to return to normal after COVID-19. As a consequence, exports and imports will both increase. As a result, the global geosynthetics market will have a slow growth during the forecast period.
Regional Insights
Geographically, Asia-Pacific held dominance in the global geosynthetics market. It is due to the growing infrastructural developments across the country. The Government of India’s UDAN scheme aims to build more than 100 airports by 2025, which will boost the geosynthetics industry. The favorable government policies and the increased research and development activities for the geosynthetics market have also improved production standards and decreased environmental pollution. Thus, the geosynthetics market will see further growth in the Asia Pacific region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global geosynthetics market are:
AGRU Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Freudenberg Group
HUESKER Group
Maccaferri S.p.A.
NAUE GmbH & Co. KG
PRS Geo-Technologies
Schouw & Co.
Solmax International Incorporated
TENAX Group
Tensar International Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global geosynthetics market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Raw Material, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Geotextiles
Woven
Non-Woven
Geomembranes
Geogrids
Geocomposites
Geonets
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Water/wastewater Management
Transportation Infrastructure
Civil Construction and Mining
Energy
Others
Segmentation based on Raw Material
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
High-density polyethylene (HDPE)
Medium-density polyethylene (MDPE)
Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)
Others
Polyester
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyamide
Others
Segmentation based on End-User
Roads and Highways
Railroads
Marine and Coastal Structure
Mining
Environment
Agriculture
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
