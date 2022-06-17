Concrete Fiber Market Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

The global concrete fiber market revenue was US$ 2.05 billion in 2021. The global concrete fiber market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Concrete Fiber Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Concrete Fiber.

Concrete Fiber, also called Fiber-reinforced concrete, is concrete containing fibrous materials that make it stronger. Fibers used in concrete control and regulate plastic shrinkage cracking and drying shrinkage cracking. Fiber properties are affected by a number of factors, such as fiber volume, fiber-matrix stiffness, fiber orientation, workability, and compaction.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

In both developed and developing economies, rapid industrialization has propelled the growth of industries that use concrete fiber to enhance the tensile strength of industrial structures. Governments of various countries are continually investing in infrastructure development that uses concrete fiber to redistribute the load, improve tensile strength, and prevent cracking.

These factors are likely to increase concrete fiber sales in the building and construction sector, fueling the global market growth.

Compared to non-fiber reinforced concrete, steel-reinforced concrete is prone to corrosion and has a heavier weight. This factor may inhibit global market growth.

Concrete reinforced with synthetic fibers is also suitable for pavement construction and the construction of externally supported slabs. It is a primary factor forecast to generate new opportunities in the global concrete fiber market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global concrete fiber market. A rise in COVID-19 infections has forced governments to impose strict lockdowns, which has delayed construction projects. During the pandemic, construction & building revenues decreased. The factors mentioned above have indirectly affected the supply and production of concrete fiber used in construction. In addition, a number of concrete fiber manufacturers have closed their doors or reduced their operations, disrupting the supply chain.

The domestic supply chain has enhanced due to emerging geography, and strong public investments are forecast to drive the growth of the concrete fiber market in the coming years.

Regional Insights

As of 2020, the Asia-Pacific concrete fiber market accounted for the largest market share and is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing industrial, railroad, and building & construction sectors in Asia-Pacific have boosted concrete fiber’s performance. Chinese businesses have been utilizing concrete fiber to enhance the tensile strength of industrial structures due to the significant growth in domestic consumption and GDP growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global concrete market are:

ABC Polymer Industries

BarChip Incorporated

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Euclid Chemical Company

FORTA Concrete Fiber

Heidelberg Cement

Ozinga Bros. Incorporated

Sika AG

TUF-BAR

Uniseal Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global concrete fiber market segmentation focuses on Fiber Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Fiber Type

Steel Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Glass Fiber

Natural Fiber

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Transport Infrastructure

Highways

Roadways

Ports & Airports

Bridges

Railways

Others

Building & Construction

Residential

Non-residential

Mining & Tunnel

Shafts and Tunnel lining

Slope Stabilization

Underground Mining

Industrial

Others (Agriculture and Waterways)

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

