Mental Health Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional outlook, Growth, Price Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global mental health market revenue was US$ 397.4 billion in 2021. The global mental health market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 539.97 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Mental Health Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Mental Health.

The symptoms of mental health problems include an absence of positive emotions, low moods, and a range of behavioral, cognitive, and physical symptoms. About 1 in 5 people suffer from this condition. Genetics, stress, and brain chemistry are all factors that lead to depression. The WHO estimates that more than 264 million people of all ages affected by depression in 2020. Globally, depression causes a significant number of disabilities and contributes significantly to the global burden of disease.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increased prevalence of chronic diseases and behavioral health, increased awareness of stress management, and advocacy for human rights and education drive the growth of the global mental health market.

Increasing costs of mental health programs and substance abuse may negatively impact the growth of the global mental health market.

A few countries are investing heavily in innovative digital and telecommunications solutions and more mental health professionals. Therefore, it will generate lucrative opportunities in the global mental health market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had led to an increase in mental health cases among the people. The factors such as fear of the virus itself, collective grief, prolonged physical distance, and social isolation have contributed to the rise in mental health cases. As a result, the demand for mental health treatment raised. Accordingly, the mental health market expanded globally. In spite of this, there were disruptions to mental health treatment due to lockdown and closure of clinics. In addition, only emergency mental health services were available, while non-emergency services had a delay. As a result, the treatment took longer than usual.

Regional Insights

In 2020, North America led the mental health market, and it is forecast to maintain that dominance over the forecast period. Health care professionals and individuals working in the corporate industry have become increasingly aware of mental health due to advancements in advanced technologies. Furthermore, an increase in mental health developments in the healthcare sector and the presence of major players operating in the region contribute to the mental health market’s growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. A rise in health awareness, a development in healthcare infrastructure, and a profusion of hospitals with advanced medical equipment have led to a rise in the number of hospitals with advanced medical equipment.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global mental health market are:

Acadia Healthcare

The MENTOR Network

Universal Health Services, Incorporated

Behavioral Health Network, Incorporated

CareTech Holdings PLC

Strategic Behavioral Health

Ascension Seton

North Range Behavioral Health

Pyramid Healthcare

Promises Behavioral Health

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global mental health market segmentation focuses on Disorder, Services, Age Group, and Region.

Segmentation based on Disorder

Schizophrenia

Alcohol Use Disorders

Bipolar Disorder

Depression

Anxiety

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Substance Abuse Disorders

Eating Disorders

Other Disorders

Segmentation based on Services

Emergency Mental Health Services

Outpatient Counselling

Home-based Treatment Services

Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services

Other Services

Segmentation based on Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

