Coiled Tubing Market Strategic Acquisitions and Collaborations among Technology Type Players to Spur Growth, Trend, Size, Share 2030

The global coiled tubing market revenue was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global coiled tubing market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Coiled Tubing Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Coiled Tubing.

Coiled tubing is a long metal pipe used primarily for working on production (live) wells. In addition to conventional applications like well cleaning and acid stimulation, coiled tubing has found use in a broader range of applications. The applications of this technology are coiled tubing drilling, hydraulic fracturing, deeper drilling in the ocean, pipelines, and others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A significant factor driving the growth of the global coiled tubing market is the increased demand for conventional fuels from developing economies globally.

The implementation of stringent government regulations regarding environmental pollution from oil & gas products and the rapid development of electric vehicle production are the key factors that may slow down the global coiled tubing market growth.

The rapid transition from coal power to gas power and rising demand for gas in vehicles will provide lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years for the key players to maintain their position in the global coiled tubing market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a temporary ban on import & export activities and manufacturing & processing activities across various industries, which decreased the demand for oil and gas products, which affected the coiled tubing market. Due to these factors, global coiled tubing market growth declined in the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020.

However, the global coiled tubing market is forecast to improve by the end of 202. Globally, COVID-19 vaccinations are now available in various economies, which will lead to a better situation for the global coiled tubing market.

Regional Insights

In terms of revenue, North America led the coiled tubing market in 2020 and is forecast to remain dominant in the forecast period. It is due to the presence of key players in the region and a large consumer base. In addition, the recent development of shale oil reserves in the country is forecast to fuel the coiled tubing market growth during the analyzed period. The enormous production and exportation of oil will fuel the demand for coiled tubing services, which will lead to market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global coiled tubing market are:

Altus Intervention

Baker Hughes Company

Basic Energy Services. Incorporated

Calfrac Well Services Limited

DeepWell AS

Expro Group

Halliburton Corporation

Hunting Energy Services, LLC

Key Energy Services, LLC

Oceaneering International, Incorporated

Schlumberger Limited

STEP Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Incorporated

Trican Well Service Limited

Weatherford International PLC

WelTec

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global coiled tubing market segmentation focuses on Operation, Location, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Operation

Circulation

Logging

Pumping

Others

Segmentation based on Location

Onshore

Offshore

Segmentation based on Application

Well Intervention

Well Cleaning & Pumping Operations

Well Completions & Mechanical Operations

Drilling

Others (Fishing, fracturing, wireline logging, and inspection)

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

