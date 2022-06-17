Enterprise Quantum Computing Market 2022 Top Countries Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Insights, Price Trends, Prominent Key Players, Current Demand Analysis till 2030

The global enterprise quantum computing market revenue was US$ 1,777.95 million in 2021. The global enterprise quantum computing market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 18,356.45 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Enterprise Quantum Computing.

Quantum computers use technology based on quantum phenomena and are fundamentally different from conventional computers. In contrast to classical computers, it processes data using quantum bits (qubits).

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Due to its ability to perform complex calculations better than classical computers, quantum computing is majorly fueling the growth of the global enterprise quantum computing market.

A growing need for secure platforms and an increase in quantum computing simulations and modeling are forecast to fuel the growth of the global enterprise quantum computing market.

During the forecast period, operational challenges and error correction issues related to quantum computing may impact the global market growth.

Quantum computing on-premises and technological advancements in quantum computing are forecast to provide opportunities for the global enterprise quantum computing market growth in the near future.

Increasing investment in quantum computing, an increase in high-performance computing demand, and the growth of medical research and financial markets are forecast to drive the global enterprise quantum computing market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Covid-19 has devastated many industries but had a significant impact on the enterprise quantum computing market. Quantum computing helps various sectors in the pandemic phase like healthcare, research, and development by enabling remote working and various research projects such as drug development.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR in the global enterprise quantum computing market during the forecast period. Health and pharmaceuticals, banking and finance, and chemicals are among the leading industries in the Asia Pacific. All of these industries need to resolve difficulties related to optimization, simulation, and machine learning. Large and medium enterprises are growing in the Asia Pacific region due to the rapid expansion of emerging economies and the rising use of advanced technologies in the manufacturing sector. As a result, the Asia Pacific region is seeing an increase in demand for enterprise quantum computing.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global enterprise quantum computing market are:

Alibaba Group

D-Wave Systems Incorporated

Google LLC

Huawei Technologies Co., Limited

International Business Management Corporation (IBM)

ID Quantique

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Rigetti & Co, Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Xanadu Quantum Technologies

Zapata Computing, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global enterprise quantum computing market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Mode, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Hardware

Quantum Processing Units (QPU)

Dilution refrigerator

I/O subsystem

Software

Services

Consulting services

Training & education

Support & maintenance

Others

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Technology

Quantum annealing

Superconducting

Trapped ion

Quantum dot

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Machine Learning/Deep Learning/AI

Optimization

Simulation & data modeling

Cyber Security

Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Healthcare & Life sciences

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Energy & utilities

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

