IVF Devices & Consumables Market Analysis including Growth, Price Trends and Forecasts 2022 to 2030

The global IVF devices & consumables market revenue was US$ 2,221.8 million in 2021. The global IVF devices & consumables market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 10,138.80 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
IVF Devices & Consumables Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021
A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover.
IVF (In vitro fertilization) aims to help improve fertility, prevent genetic disorders, and assist with the conception of a child. During IVF, mature eggs are collected (retrieved) from the ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a laboratory. An embryo (egg) then get transferred to the uterus. IVF cycles last three to four weeks. Sometimes these steps are split up, which makes the process longer. IVF is the most successful form of assisted reproduction. Devices & consumables associated with IVF include instruments, accessories, disposables, reagents, and media.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The global IVF devices & consumables market is growing due to the significant rise in infertility rates, the trend of delayed pregnancies, awareness of IVF, and technological advances in IVF devices.
Increasing same-sex marriages, an increase in gamete donations, an increase in healthcare expenditures worldwide, and an increase in disposable income these factors contribute to the global IVF devices & consumables market’s growth.
The high cost of IVF, ethical concerns, complications associated with the procedure, and lack of awareness among the population may have a negative impact on the global market’s growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak negatively affected the global market for IVF devices & consumables. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on healthcare systems worldwide.
There has been a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, which has resulted in nonessential surgical procedures being canceled, including in vitro fertilization.
As a result of many COVID-19 cases, there was a delay in fresh or frozen embryo transfers, elective surgery suspensions, and non-urgent diagnostic procedures. A prolonged lockdown on fertility treatment led to a decrease in the demand for IVF devices & consumables.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific held dominance in the global IVF devices & consumables market in 2021, and the market is forecast to continue its lead during the forecast period. Due to a higher demand for IVF, a higher infertility population, more trained medical professionals, and technological advancements in IVF. Moreover, an increase in disposable income and a surge in IVF adoption contributed to a rise in infertility rates. Thus, these factors are contributing towards the regional market growth.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global IVF devices & consumables market are:
Cook Medical Incorporated
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Incorporated)
Genea Limited (Genea Biomedx)
Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Incorporated)
Progyny Incorporated
Sysmex Corporation (Oxford Gene Technology)
Tempest Therapeutics, Incorporated
The Cooper Companies, Incorporated (CooperSurgical, Incorporated)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Incorporated
Vitrolife AB
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global IVF devices & consumables market segmentation focus on Product, Technology Type, End-User Type, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Instruments
Sperm Separation Systems
Cryosystems
Incubators
Imaging Systems
Ovum Aspiration Pumps
Cabinets
Micromanipulators
Others
Accessories & Disposables
Reagents & Media
Cryopreservation Media
Semen Processing Media
Ovum Processing Media
Embryo Culture Media
Segmentation based on Technology Type
Fresh Embryo IVF
Frozen Embryo IVF
Donor Egg IVF
Segmentation based on End-User Type
Fertility Clinics
Hospitals
Surgical Centers
Clinical Research Institutes
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
