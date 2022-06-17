Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Report 2022-2030 Global Technology Type Size, Emerging Price Trends, Growth Insights, Covid-19 Impact on Revenue Share

The global unsaturated polyester resins market revenue was US$ 11.7 billion in 2021. The global unsaturated polyester resins market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 20.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Unsaturated Polyester Resins.

A fully saturated polyester resin is used in order to make fiber-reinforced plastics and filled plastic products, such as sanitary ware, tanks, pipes, gratings, and components for marine and transportation applications such as fenders, boat hulls, and decks. Several coatings and adhesives use unsaturated polyester resins.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing urbanization and population growth have resulted in a corresponding increase in the building and construction sector, thus increasing demand for unsaturated polyester resins market globally.

There is a growing demand for the global unsaturated polyester resins market due to an ever-increasing requirement for higher performance across all current application areas.

The growth of end-use industries is a significant factor driving the growth of the unsaturated polyester resins market. Unsaturated polyester resins are in high demand due to the need to improve performance across all modern applications.

As emerging economies develop infrastructures and build long-term projects, the demand for unsaturated polyester resins is currently the highest. As a result, this factor can create lucrative opportunities in the global unsaturated polyester resins market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has a negative impact on the global unsaturated polyester resins market. Globally, the government of several countries imposed partial or complete lockdown to restrict the spread of COVID-19. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, transport restrictions were imposed, resulting in a reduction in industrial production and disruption of supply chains, which affected the market growth.

Post-COVID-19, the global market is forecast to grow during the forecast period as government worldwide are releasing strictness. Thus, the building and construction work will resume, which is the major user of the unsaturated polyester resins.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific held dominance in 2021 in the global unsaturated polyester resins market and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. Low-cost labor, government initiatives such as Make in India, and the proposed scheme for promoting entrepreneurship may open up opportunities in India’s industrial and infrastructure sectors.

China is a rapidly developing country with many emerging applications. Additionally, the nation offers cheap raw materials, low production costs, and access to emerging markets. The country is experiencing increased demand from different growing industries. Thus, all these factors contribute towards regional unsaturated polyester resins market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global unsaturated polyester resins market are:

AOC International

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

INEOS Group Limited

LERG SA

Von Roll Holding AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Scott Bader Company Limited

Tianhe Resin Co., Limited

UPC Technology Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global unsaturated polyester resins market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Orthophthalic Resin

Isophthalic Resin

Dicyclopentadiene

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Building & Construction

Tanks & Pipes

Electrical

Marine

Transport

Artificial Stones

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

