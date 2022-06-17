Airless Tire Market Analysis by Size, Share Price Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Price Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

The global airless tire market revenue was US$ 48.68 million in 2021. The global airless tire market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 77.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover.

Tires are an essential part of any vehicle since they ensure safety and comfort for the driver and passengers. Tires perform two fundamental functions: protecting the wheel rim and transferring tractive force to the road surface. Airless tires, also known as non-pneumatic tires (NPTs) or flat-free tires, do not depend on air pressure for support, so they do not require re-inflation. The rubber cushion reduces the impact of vibrations and cushions the automobile shock because it’s constructed from rubber.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing demand for long-lasting, low-maintenance vehicle tires has led major automakers to produce airless or solid tires. These improvements are forecast to raise the global airless tire market’s growth prospects in the forecast period.

Factors including the surge in demand for maintenance of free tires and the rise in popularity of all-terrain vehicles and military vehicles are likely to drive the growth of the global airless tire market.

Due to low performance during friction and high-speed scenarios, and the high capital investment required for setting up new manufacturing facilities, the global airless tire market may grow slowly.

Globally, the increasing recycling of plastics and the adoption of electric vehicles will provide lucrative opportunities for the global airless tire market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global airless tire market. Across the globe, governments implemented strict lockdowns and required social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As a result, the work-from-home policy had adopted as a measure of precaution.

It resulted in a drop in global demand for automobiles. As a result, several manufacturing facilities across the globe had to shut down operations due to nationwide lockdowns. Thus, it also impacted the supply and demand in a massive way around the world.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the airless tire market. Due to the strong presence of manufacturers such as Bridgestone, Hankook, and Sumitomo Rubber Industries throughout the region. The industry landscape will experience significant growth due to the availability of raw materials and the high ownership of vehicles.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global airless tire market are:

Ameritire Corporation

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Limited

Michelin

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Limited

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Toyo Tire Corporation

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Limited

Trelleborg AB

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global airless tire market segmentation focuses on Material, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Rim Size, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

Rubber

Plastic

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Military Vehicles

Passenger & Commercial Vehicles

All-terrain Vehicles

Utility Vehicles

Two-wheelers

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation based on Rim Size

Less than 15 Inches

15 to 20 Inches

More than 20 Inches

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

