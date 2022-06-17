Consumer IOT Market Size Insight Report 2022 to 2030 by Manufactures Types, End Users and Regions with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global consumer IoT market revenue was US$ 80.39 billion in 2021. The global consumer IoT market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 292.85 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Consumer IOT Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Consumer IOT.

Consumer IoT refers to internet-connected gadgets made for consumers, such as wearables, smartphones, smart homes, and others that gather and share information. Consumer IoT applications include home security and smart homes, personal healthcare, wearable technology, and asset tracking, among others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Factors such as smart device adoption and the growing number of internet users will drive the growth of the global consumer IoT market.

Increasing fitness awareness and rising disposable incomes in developing economies boost the overall consumer IoT market growth.

The increased risk of data breaches associated with consumer IoT is a negative factor for the global market growth.

IoT-related government funding and more favorable government regulations are forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global consumer IoT industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic had positively impacted the global consumer IoT market. As a result of the pandemic, consumers gravitated toward contactless payment methods, which created a huge market opportunity for intelligent products enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. As a result, people were also concerned with minimizing physical contact and maximizing contactless interactions in order to reduce the risk of infection.

As a result of partial and complete lockdown imposed by the government, several companies had to shut down due to lack of labor and shortage of raw materials. Furthermore, the demand from application sectors like consumer electronics, home automation, and automotive declined.

The market is forecast to recover after COVID-19 as market players review their strategies to maintain their daily operations and devise new strategies to address challenges.

Regional Insights

North America held dominance in the global consumer IoT market and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result, there is a higher disposable income in the area than in some other regions, and the region has quickly adopted the latest technology. Further, an increase in investments and R&D in the segment is forecast to boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, and Intel Corporation are among the leading manufacturers of IoT products for consumers focusing on more technologically advanced, more secure products and solutions in the region. Thus, driving the growth of the regional market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global consumer IoT market are:

Cisco Systems, Incorporated

Honeywell International Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global consumer IoT market segmentation focuses on Offering, Connectivity, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Hardware

Processor

Microcontroller (MUC)

Microprocessor (MPU)

Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

Application Processor

Network infrastructure

Server

Storage

Others

Sensors

Others

Software

Services

Segmentation based on Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

ZigBee

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

