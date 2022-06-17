Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2022/06/17 13:15
Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .354; J.Martinez, Boston, .351; Bogaerts, Boston, .332; Devers, Boston, .329; Kirk, Toronto, .318; France, Seattle, .317; Alvarez, Houston, .312; Judge, New York, .310; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .306; Benintendi, Kansas City, .301.

RUNS_Devers, Boston, 53; Judge, New York, 53; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Trout, Los Angeles, 42; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 40; Straw, Cleveland, 40; Alvarez, Houston, 39; Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Springer, Toronto, 39; J.Martinez, Boston, 38.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 45; Rizzo, New York, 43; Story, Boston, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Devers, Boston, 40; Tucker, Houston, 39; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 39.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 85; France, Seattle, 79; Bogaerts, Boston, 77; J.Martinez, Boston, 74; Judge, New York, 72; Arraez, Minnesota, 69; Bichette, Toronto, 69; Benintendi, Kansas City, 68; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 68; Hays, Baltimore, 66.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 23; J.Martinez, Boston, 23; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Bogaerts, Boston, 19; Gurriel, Houston, 19; Espinal, Toronto, 18; O.Miller, Cleveland, 18; Andrus, Oakland, 16; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; 8 tied at 15.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 19 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13; Seager, Texas, 13.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 12; White, Texas, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Semien, Texas, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3.

ERA_Manoah, Toronto, 1.67; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.84; Cortes, New York, 1.94; Verlander, Houston, 1.95; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.10; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.22; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.26; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.64; Montgomery, New York, 2.70; Skubal, Detroit, 2.71.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 105; Cease, Chicago, 97; Cole, New York, 91; Ray, Seattle, 81; Gausman, Toronto, 80; Montas, Oakland, 80; Verlander, Houston, 78; Gilbert, Seattle, 76; Bieber, Cleveland, 75; Cortes, New York, 75; Skubal, Detroit, 75.

Updated : 2022-06-17 14:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Six Taiwan fighter jets fly to US after F-16V upgrade
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Xi's order on 'military operations other than war' points to Taiwan
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Fire reportedly started by family feud leads to 8 deaths in Taiwan's Hsinchu
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September